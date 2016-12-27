Norm Gaumont wins Area C volunteer of the year

Area C director Terry Schafer has presented Norm Gaumont with the Volunteer of the Year award for his outstanding efforts in coordinating the regional district, the Okanagan Basin Water Board and the provincial and federal governments in addressing the health of Vaseux Lake.

Gaumont took the initiative to raise the awareness about the growing milfoil problem in the lake and was literally up to his knees harvesting the weed by hand (with help from local residents).

Previously in 2016 Area C had a volunteer appreciation dinner for the Willowbrook Fire Department, Gallagher Lake Official Community Plan committee members, and the Advisory Planning Commission.

“Without the commitment of so many volunteers our quality of life in Greater Oliver would be more of a challenge, and I do sincerely appreciate each and every individual who gives their time to make a difference in our region,” Schafer said.