Non-profit housing society needed in Oliver

A few weeks ago I wrote about the state of housing development in the Oliver and Okanagan area.

I received both emails and phone calls about what I had said, many sharing their own struggle with housing, be it buying or renting in the area.

One call in particular stood out in that the lady phoning spoke about the need for a non-profit housing society in Oliver. She challenged me to pursue it further, then she was able to herself with those of similar mind and vision.

I would like to put it out there to anyone in the Oliver community who might have experience with starting up a non-profit.

The purpose I hope would be for the buying and developing land to donate, rent, and or purchase at cost to those in need of some variation of low income/realistically affordable housing in Oliver.

Those who are experienced in grant and proposal writing, non-profit accounting, fundraising, construction, land and site development, marketing, and many other areas are those that a project like this would need in order to succeed. This is something that I think all local businesses in the area would benefit greatly from or draw inspiration from this letter to contribute to housing in Oliver in other ways.

How is this help to Oliver? It will help provide a group focused on giving housing to those in need in a meaningful and resource positive way.

This means the group isn’t out to make profit from you. It would be my hope that homes would be rented cheaper through this society, donated or built at cost for those in need of affordable housing. Wanting to put you in a practical, affordable living accommodation, that lets you stay in a wonderful community that you want to be a part of. This isn’t just for those wanting to live or work here for the rest of their lives.

Let’s get real not very often do you just move somewhere and stay there for the next 40 years. The workforce has changed a lot and often times work locations and positions can change or move to drastically new areas.

It is my hope that we can make Oliver a place where all of those from any economic group can contribute to while living in it. For those wanting to talk more about this I am in the process of putting together a Facebook page called “Oliver, BC for Affordable Housing Options.”

I hope that those interested in contributing ideas, time, resources, and experience to making a non- profit housing group for affordable living in Oliver a bright and promising future we can all contribute towards.

Shawn Hathaway, Oliver