No medical or dental benefits for Town council

By Lyonel Doherty

The Town of Oliver is not moving forward with extended health or dental benefits for the next ruling council.

But it will establish a stipend for acting mayors, which was approved during Monday’s council meeting.

When the new council is voted in, acting mayors will receive $110 per month (for a period of three months). This remuneration covers additional duties that acting mayors are expected to perform in the absence of the mayor.

While water councillor Rick Machial wasn’t convinced that councillors should get the stipend, fellow councillor Jack Bennest said the $110 is “not onerous to the taxpayer.”

Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Cowan said the acting mayor remuneration will cost the Town an extra $1,368 to $1,416.

If council had chosen to provide extended health and dental coverage for councillors, that would have cost an additional $8,375 per year, Cowan pointed out. But the issue was withdrawn after no motion came forward.

Cowan said staff acquired information from 147 local governments that filled out a survey on the topic. Of those municipalities, 38 provide dental coverage for council and 37 provide extended health coverage. Additional remuneration for acting mayors is provided by 31 municipalities, she pointed out.

But Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said he was opposed to extended health and dental benefits for council.

“It’s not normal to expect medical and dental benefits for a part-time position,” he stated.

Machial agreed, saying there is a danger to small communities if they pay municipal councillors too much. He noted people may be tempted to run for financial reasons as opposed to running with their “heart.”

Councillor Jack Bennest said most councillors already have or should have medical and dental coverage, so why should the Town supply it? “I don’t think we need the added compensation.”

Councillor Petra Veintimilla said she believes in providing some incentive for council members, but noted that only a third of BC’s municipalities provide these benefits.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said he saw the positive side of providing benefits, but stated that no council wants to put this in effect during its term of office. However, it was noted that Penticton city council did just that only a month after it was elected.