No Frills opens this Friday morning with ribbon cutting

Friday, Sept. 9 will mark the opening of the first No Frills® store in Oliver Place Mall.

The grand opening ceremony for Kevin’s No Frills® will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will feature remarks by Mayor Ron Hovanes and cheque presentations to the Oliver Food Bank and the Okanagan Boys & Girls Clubs.

No Frills® grocery stores have a proven owner-operator and price-value proposition: Won’t Be Beat® that promises “if you find a cheaper price, simply show us and we will match.”

With a focus on supporting the local community, fresh produce and low prices, No Frills® customers will be able to find popular President’s Choice®, no name® and national brand products, as well as produce, meat, dairy items and baked goods.

“I moved back to British Columbia with my family to open the very first No Frills® store in this great town of Oliver,” says store owner Kevin Meyer. “The residents of Oliver have been so welcoming to me. My team and I are so excited to introduce No Frills® to the community and our unique approach to grocery retail.”

Meyer started his career in Kelowna as a customer service clerk at a Loblaw store 27 years ago. Kevin has worked his way up to management and has 13 years of managerial experience under his belt.

At nearly 26,000 square feet, Kevin’s No Frills® store is fresh, bright and uncluttered with easy to navigate aisles, multiple checkouts and accessible parking.