No cause determined in trailer/motorhome fire

Police and fire officials are still investigating the cause of last night’s trailer/motorhome fire at 3890 Nk’Mip Road.

Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said they haven’t determined a cause yet, but might have a better idea once they revisit the property during daylight hours.

Firefighters were called out to the 3800 block of Nk’Mip Road, where it was initially reported that a mobile home was on fire. But it turned out to be a camping trailer/motorhome that was totally destroyed by flames. Graham said he didn’t know if anyone was living in the trailer at the time, but there was no report of injuries.

The property houses many RV trailers, and it appeared like it was a big campsite, Graham said.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene, their plan of attack was strictly defensive, he pointed out. “There wasn’t too much left (of the trailer).”

Graham said their priority was making sure the fire didn’t spread to other trailers and vehicles. At one point, the fire was so hot it caused a nearby tree to go up in flames, he pointed out. “If it was summer, we’d still be there.”

Graham said one challenge they had was water supply, but the department had a couple of water tenders to address that issue.

Firefighters were on scene for more than two hours.

The Chronicle is waiting for an official press release from the RCMP. Meanwhile, the fire department was called back out to the property this morning to extinguish hot spots left over from last night’s blaze.