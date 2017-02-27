Newest (baby) batch at Firehall Brewery unique

On Wednesday, February 15 at 10:24 pm, the Firehall Brewery tapped its newest seasonal – a third feature brew from the Brewmaster’s Series. But we’re not talking beer here, so read on.

One definition of insanity is: Doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.

But as Brewmaster Sid Ruhland puts it, “We might be crazy attempting another release in this series, but this definition can’t apply because though the recipe has remained the same, the final brew keeps turning out unique every time.”

This one they’ve named Matis Tyde.

Despite a total lack of alcohol content, this inspirational brew still has a potent inebriating effect. It boldly boasts a stimulating profile of sensory notes, some notes so sharp that you can almost hear them, like shrill cries in the night.

Its strong character balances sweet and bitter, but only the inevitable kind of bitterness from naturally-occurring meconium (earliest stool of a mammalian infant).

“You’d never expect to sip a strong beer and have the word ‘cute’ come to mind, but a taste of this one will break your expectations,” Ruhland said.

Congratulations to the Ruhlands!