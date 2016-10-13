New sheriffs ready for assignments in Oliver area

There will soon be three new sheriffs in town.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson announced today that three new deputy sheriffs will be assigned to the Sheriff’s Office at the Okanagan Correctional Centre. They will assist in nearby courthouses, particularly Penticton.

The sheriffs received their badges at the Justice Institute of British Columbia after four months of intensive training, including use-of-force techniques and firearms use. The recruits learned the skills necessary for courthouse and courtroom security, jury management, and the escort of inmates in custody to and from court, correctional centres and police lock-up facilities.

Once deployed, the deputy sheriffs will provide safety and security for the courthouses and for those who use them, including judges, court workers, legal professionals and the public.

The new recruits join a team of more than 450 sheriffs serving throughout the province.

“Sheriffs contribute their skills and training to our local communities, acting as a safeguard for those who serve in our courtrooms as well as the public,” Larson said. “The people of Oliver will be glad to see the addition of three deputy sheriffs to our law enforcement team, and I look forward to welcoming our new recruits to the community.”