New playground needs your vote

Get out and vote for a new playground in Oliver.

That’s what one group of people is hoping residents will do this month.

Jennifer Roussel, Amanda Workman and Randee Ede are encouraging individuals to cast their votes for the Oliver Community Park Project at avivacommunityfund.org from October 11-28.

Roussel said if enough votes are cast (they need 10,000 to 12,000) they will win a $50,000 grant to build a new toddler playground. This playground will replace the one that was removed recently to make way for the new weight room expansion project at the Oliver Community Centre.

Roussel said they are planning this new park to be the first fully (wheelchair) accessible play space, with the addition of sensory equipment geared towards children with autism.

Roussel said all of the other playgrounds in Oliver are for older kids, and the one that was removed was the only toddler play area in the community.

Roussel is encouraging people to register on the site and start voting on Oct. 11. Everyone gets 18 votes, she pointed out. Also, if you share it on Facebook, you can enter a draw for prizes, she added.

For questions about the project or to get help with the voting procedure, call Roussel at 250-575-2004, Workman at 250-408-4977 or Ede at 250-498-9143.