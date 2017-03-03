New OCP goes to public hearing

By Lyonel Doherty

Oliver residents will get their chance to comment on the new Official Community Plan (OCP) on March 13.

A public hearing will be held in Town council chambers at 7 pm.

Contract planner Chris Garrish said the OCP features new, revised and expanded sections on economic development and downtown revitalization.

After months of review and public consultation, the updated OCP is ready for final critique prior to adoption.

Under downtown revitalization, there are new policies focused on high density, mixed use development in the Town Centre.

New policies also protect agricultural land within Town boundaries, and updated protection policies for riparian and environmentally-sensitive areas.

The OCP features a new health and well-being chapter, and new policies impacting walking, cycling and food security.

The document also touches on road and traffic safety improvements along Highway 97, pedestrian safety and universal accessibility.

In reviewing the feedback from the Agricultural Land Commission, Councillor Maureen Doerr raised a concern about the restrictions on active park uses, such as playing fields, in the Tucelnuit Lake area.

“If we want to do a park, we can’t? Are they (land commission) tying our hands again?”

Doerr asked.

But Garrish said there are certain limitations on how parkland can be used within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

“I think it’s very restrictive,” Doerr said.

Garrish replied that the commission can impose such restrictions as long as the land is within the reserve. The planner explained that the commission is trying to minimize conflict between agricultural operations and the general public.

Interior Health offered feedback on food security by praising the commitment to divert food waste from the Oliver landfill via a food waste collection program and a regional composting facility.

Mayor Ron Hovanes expressed his frustration about one issue relating to food donations. He said the public can bring practically anything to the Oliver Food Bank, but you can’t bring fresh food products to your local hospital or care home.

Jamie Leathem, ecosystems biologist for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, recommended watercourse and tree protection bylaws to strengthen protection of riparian areas.

He also said it is prudent to protect the Okanagan River corridor for wildlife by maintaining riparian setbacks.