Hotel development proposed for Oliver

The Town of Oliver heard an exciting proposal on Tuesday from a local developer who wants to build a hotel on the old church property that houses Medici’s Gelateria.

Richard Kendricks gave a presentation to council outlining his goal of developing a 14-room boutique hotel with a two-bedroom penthouse.

The 8.5 thousand square foot hotel, called “The Mission,” will feature a Santa Fe theme that will be a “nice edition to the town,” Kendricks said.

The developer said he is currently looking for investors to make the project happen, but needs to know that he can get a “green light” from council.

Mayor Ron Hovanes said Kendricks will need to jump through a lot of regulatory hoops, but expressed a keen interest in supporting the plan.

Kendricks is seeking variances to parking regulations and wants the Town to enhance the north side of Fairview Road by making sidewalk improvements. He pointed out his desire to extend the lighting along Fairview (west) to enhance safety.

Kendricks noted there will be 15 parking spaces, most of which will be underground. He also said there is room to provide angle parking, similar to the main street of Osoyoos.

The hotel will be built onto (east of) the existing church. Kendricks said Medici’s will be an integral part of the hotel.

While Hovanes said he couldn’t promise a bigger sidewalk, he mentioned the Town’s 10-year municipal tax exemption for hotel developments.

Tony Munday, chair of the Oliver Tourism Association, said any new beds added to the community is a benefit in terms of keeping tourists in Oliver.

“It’s exciting that people are talking to council in order to make business happen,” Munday said.

David Badger, proprietor of Medici’s Gelateria, said they will continue to operate in the same location.

“I’ve been aware of Richie’s plans for growth expansion and upgrade for some time now.”

Badger said Medici’s is thinking about increasing its profile in the local food business by adding more products to the menu and expanding the kitchen. Maybe even bring in a chef for dinner meals, he added.

“A lot of that is projection at the moment, but I understand Jamie Oliver (celebrity chef) is persona non grata in the UK, so maybe he would come here and we can have Oliver in Oliver at Medici’s.”

Tracy Lydiatt, who owns Great Bear Paleo Bites on the property, said Oliver needs a hotel. But she was reluctant to say anything about the future of her business until she talked to Kendricks about his proposal.

