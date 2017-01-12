New fitness centre making good revenue

The new fitness/weight room at the Oliver Community Centre has made nearly $17,000 in revenue since it opened in November.

Interim manager Natalie Alexander said the room has been consistently busy.

“In comparison, at the same time last year, we only made about $5,500,” she said, noting the increase of 209 per cent.

In order to develop their fitness programming they have purchased a TRX system to be added to the gym, with hopes of running TRX classes starting this spring.

TRX utilizes bodyweight exercises to develop strength, balance and flexibility.

Alexander said they have also added private training to the program, led by Lori Ashe.

She noted that staff have been collecting feedback surveys for the past couple of months, and the “majority of people are fully satisfied with the new weight room space.”

Alexander pointed out, after looking at some of the surveys, that installing blinds in the weight room will be a high priority.

She stated the cost will be approximately $1,600.