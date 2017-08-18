New child care centre could soon call Oliver home

Contributed

When founders Laura Fidalgo and Yam Cooper went searching for early childhood education for their own family, they noticed a gap in what is currently available in the South Okanagan.

Children for a Better Future will adopt Montessori philosophies among other teaching styles to provide a playschool in the heart of Oliver. By drawing on their own experiences in the field of early childhood education as well as collaborating with other educators, they aim to provide creative and mindful education for children 18 months to six years old.

“Our team believes that a place to develop creativity, compassion and what we call eco-mindfulness – helping children to develop an awareness of themselves and their connection to nature and the world – is essential,” said Cooper, who is well known for his anti-bullying workshops. “Our children need greater support to develop emotional intelligence in a society that is increasingly involved in different forms of technology.”

Cooper said they want to offer an early childhood education so that young people – the future generations – are enriched, not just educated, and empowered, and not just skilled.

“The other parents and I were completely blown away by the first presentation”, said local mom, Alison Carlson. “I feel a huge weight off my shoulders to find a program that will not only prepare them for future education, but develop their whole body and mind in an energetic and nurturing environment. It isn’t every day that you find such passionate teachers in early child care and Laura and Yam have really eased my mind”.

“The ball is rolling”, said Fidalgo. “We are excited to find a group of very interested parents who are spreading the word and offering their help.”

The team hopes to gather enough registrations and/or funding support from the community to open in October.

After school programs for school age children are in the works with classes such as improvisation, cooking, music and movement, beginner ukulele and drawing skills, just to mention a few.

There is potential for a second playschool program that would run five days per week for 2.5hrs/day depending on the needs of the community.

Find out more at an open house scheduled for Friday, August 18 (today) at 522 Fairview Road (by Medici’s) from 4-7 pm.

The non-profit society is reaching out to local businesses and the community for donations and fundraising opportunities to purchase high quality children’s furniture and equipment as well as to convert the outdoor space into a beautiful and secure play area.

For more information contact Laura Fidalgo: 250.328.3434 or smiles@childrenforabetterfuture.org.

www.childrenforabetterfuture.org