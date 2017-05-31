New bird blind built at Vaseux Lake

By Lyonel Doherty

BC Nature has sent the packrats packing at Vaseux Lake with the construction of a new bird blind that was officially opened May 19.

The three-story public viewing platform replaces the old platform that was a favourite refuge for rodents.

“This (new) blind was architecturally designed, and the only group disappointed with it is the packrats,” said avid bird watcher Richard Cannings.

The platform is situated at the end of a boardwalk at Vaseux Wildlife Centre on Highway 97 south of Okanagan Falls.

Built by Don Parmenter and designed by Chris Allen, the all-wood platform has greater floor space and an internal staircase. Parmenter began rebuilding in October of 2016 and completed the blind this March.

From the top covered deck, one has a panoramic view of the lake, cliffs and surrounding grasslands. The second level is enclosed via a door (with a bone handle) and shutters over openings at various heights. This protects visitors from inclement weather and deters rodents from moving in. The entry level is wheelchair accessible.

The project has been a labour of love for the Important Bird & Biodiversity Area run by BC Nature. Eva Durance is the volunteer caretaker and the platform’s project manager.

“It’s a lovely place for youth groups and an important conservation education place,” she said.

She explained that it took four-and-a-half years to bring the project to fruition, noting it has been a “frustrating” and “wonderful” four-and-a-half years.

Durance said the project was a result of large and small contributions from non-profit organizations, local businesses and individuals. For example, the Rotary Club of Penticton provided the benches in the blind. She pointed out that the boardwalk will eventually be rebuilt wider to accommodate the public.

Bob Handfield, president of the BC Naturalist Foundation and South Okanagan Naturalist Club, said people have no idea how hard Durance worked on the project.

“It was a real struggle to keep it going, but Eva kept it going.”

According to Handfield, this bird blind is one of the best he has seen in North America.

Cannings said this platform will be enjoyed by visitors and residents for years to come.