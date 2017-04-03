National park opponent says ‘No’ signs vandalized too

Let’s have a fair debate. That’s what national park opponent Greg Norton says.

The spokesman for the Grassland Park Review Coalition raised a concern last week after a recent letter to the editor in the Oliver Chronicle suggested that only “Yes” national park signs have been vandalized.

He said about half a dozen “No” signs have also been vandalized.

Norton referred to the recent vandalism of a “Yes” sign in the Similkameen as “deplorable behaviour” after someone destroyed it using a chainsaw.

The sign stated that a national park in the South Okanagan would create 700 jobs.

But Norton says let’s be “fair,” noting the suggestion that a park would open up 700 jobs is highly questionable.

“That (number) has never been verified,” he told the Chronicle.