National park opponent says ‘No’ signs vandalized too

Let’s have a fair debate. That’s what national park opponent Greg Norton says.
The spokesman for the Grassland Park Review Coalition raised a concern last week after a recent letter to the editor in the Oliver Chronicle suggested that only “Yes” national park signs have been vandalized.
He said about half a dozen “No” signs have also been vandalized.
Norton referred to the recent vandalism of a “Yes” sign in the Similkameen as “deplorable behaviour” after someone destroyed it using a chainsaw.
The sign stated that a national park in the South Okanagan would create 700 jobs.
But Norton says let’s be “fair,” noting the suggestion that a park would open up 700 jobs is highly questionable.
“That (number) has never been verified,” he told the Chronicle.