National park is opportunity

With federal, indigenous, and provincial parties now willing and enthusiastic about proceeding with a national park for our area, it is of prime importance to continue the ongoing work of educating the public with fact based and pertinent data to support good decision making.

I recall the wise words of Michael Coren, author and journalist from Toronto: “Democracy is about more than taking sides with one cause; it is about taking sides with the greater challenge of informed debate and intelligent discourse. Without that, the very underpinnings of our system of democracy begin to slide…”

I hope we can all rise to this occasion and the new opportunity it presents.

Marion Boyd, Oliver