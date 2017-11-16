National park is just BS and big fat money grab

From one local to another I just want to say how unfortunate it is that people are seriously considering a national park in our area.

It’s totally BS and a big fat money grab!

Seven hundred jobs – ya right!

I grew up next to the Banff National Park and locals hardly use the area. It was too expensive! The novelty wears off pretty quickly when spending 10 bucks for a park pass.

The Banff NP is a totally different scenario than our area. When it turned into park it hardly affected anyone and was/still is a perfect section to claim as a park. It took many, many years for development and tourism to get where it is today.

In this area, a proposed park would literally directly affect many of our fellow friends and family (aka “the locals”).

How could anyone be so numb and naive to turn a free land that is loved and respected by so many into a place that a few tour buses stop and gawk at as the top five scenery points.

Doesn’t the tour industry realize that it’s already free? Don’t people see they can enjoy the land freely at any time? We already stay clear of areas full of cactus and snakes, so large sections of the proposed area stays untouched as is. Do they not see that freedom is theirs for the taking?

The tourism industry can already use the land for tourism and marketing and take full advantage of the beautiful desert hills. No one should have to lose a lifetime of memories, rights and freedoms to people that only want money! It’s a big fat pile of BS! There are land trusts for the most special places and that is a good thing and it’s enough. We are so lucky to have the wine industry. It’s thriving and bringing more people in our community than a park ever would.

Say goodbye to a family adventure to get a load of wood, no more free camping at the lakes, no more free hikes, no more family quad rides or dirt biking, no more free fishing, no more hunting, no more Christmas tree foraging and no more freedom!

Let’s also think about the effects the park will have on the free lands surrounding the park borders, the traffic will double going up McKinney area, for example. The Osoyoos Indian Band borders will be crossed and privately owned land will be crossed because people will be looking for new places to enjoy. The whole park idea is selfish and ridiculous! I say “No” national park!”

Marnee Vala, Oliver