Museum works on new garden, ‘Deep Roots’ project

By Lyonel Doherty

The Oliver Museum will be digging up something new this year with the help of some significant funding.

On Monday, Oliver and District Heritage Society chair Sue Morhun and Executive Director Manda Maggs presented two high-profile projects they are working on. One is a wheelchair accessible garden area (behind the museum), and the other is a permanent exhibit called “Deep Roots.”

“We were extremely fortunate that the gods were smiling at the provincial and federal government level for the heritage sector,” Morhun said, referring to $262,600 in project funding they received since March of 2016.

This money has gone towards roof restoration, improved storage for collections, and summer student hiring.

“The impact of this funding is remarkable,” Morhun said, noting they are trying to spend it locally as much as possible.

Maggs said the new garden project will cut down on watering and maintenance costs. She noted it will feature a programming space and bench seating for 15 to 20 people, who can sit and watch presentations.

She pointed out they will plant native species in this garden and identify artifacts throughout.

The Deep Roots exhibit will focus on the settlement of the Okanagan Valley, which will require new cabinets in the museum.

This exhibit will also require people to get involved by contributing historical information and sharing their stories.

The heritage society is looking for the “human touch” to make Deep Roots a success.