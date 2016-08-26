Movie series films in Oliver

An original movie series, “Autumn in the Vineyard,” will start filming in Oliver this Sunday.

Production started in Vancouver on August 14 and will continue in an undisclosed Oliver vineyard on August 28.

The Hallmark series will be airing on Saturday nights throughout October, premiering on Saturday, October 15 at 9 p.m on the Hallmark Channel in the US.

After just finishing filming Hallmark’s “Summer Love” movie series in mid-July in BC, Rachael Leigh Cook (Robot Chicken, Perception) is back in BC to star in Autumn in the Vineyard.

The story is based on the 2013 book of the same name written by Marina Adair. The series follows Frankie Baudouin, an aspiring wine maker who wants to turn his ranch into an award-winning winery. Nate DeLuca has the same plans. The two have to put their differences and distrust aside in order to make their dreams come true, and somewhere along the way they begin to fall in love.

Jon Summerland from the Okanagan Film Commissioner said, “The Okanagan is often compared to California’s Napa Valley where the story is set. Once again, our beautiful Okanagan locations are bringing more and more productions to the region.”