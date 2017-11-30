Movember comes to Oliver with fundraiser at Firehall Brewery

By Vanessa Broadbent

The increase in moustaches around town was no coincidence this month, but rather an effort to raise awareness for men’s health issues.

On Wednesday night, Firehall Brewery hosted their Movember Party to celebrate the end of a month-long fundraising campaign. The brewery has been encouraging local men to participate in the movement by growing moustaches and raising funds for the Movember Foundation, a global organization that raises awareness for men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide.

“We feel it is such an important cause because men don’t tend to talk about their health issues and possible issues,” said Danielle Hutton, Firehall Brewery’s chief visionary officer and the brains behind the event.

“Being proactive is the key and this brings those ideas to the front of people’s minds. I would like to keep my husband around for a long time and having health in the conversation will help with that.”

With live music provided by the Mysterious Sonic Booms and even a virtual reality booth courtesy of ViewIt3-D, the variety of facial hair wasn’t the only source of amusement — but it was the main attraction of the night with prizes awarded for everything from best moustache to most disturbing.

This was the first year that the brewery organized the fundraiser, but Hutton is already planning for it to be a regular occurrence.

“It brings the community together,” she said. “It solidifies the idea that the more people who get together for these things, the more people tell their own stories and get to hear the stories of other people. It is a key component to making change.”

Although November has come to an end, the fundraising hasn’t quite yet. With an end goal of $500, Firehall Brewery is still accepting donations for the Movember Foundation until Dec. 3, which can be made in person at the brewery, located at 6077 Main Street in Oliver, or online.