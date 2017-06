This fall Mount Baldy will host a scenic run through wine country in Oliver on October 1.

The 2017 Baldy Marathon will offer a 42.2K run, a 20K run, a 10K run and a kid’s run.

The fee includes full entry into this year’s Festival of the Grape, a commemorative Baldy Marathon T-shirt, as well as access to the roving shuttle race-day transportation which will be operating both to and from Oliver and Osoyoos all day.

For more information, visit www.skibaldy.com/marathon. Or call 403-978-6788.