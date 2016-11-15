You Are Here: Home » Featured » Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car

Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car

Posted by: Posted date: November 15, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Paramedics and firefighters prepare to transport a motorcyclist to hospital after a collision with a car yesterday on Highway 97 north of Oliver. The motorcyclist suffered serious injury. Photo by Lyonel Doherty

Paramedics and firefighters prepare to transport a motorcyclist to hospital after a collision with a car yesterday on Highway 97 north of Oliver. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered serious injuries. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

Oliver RCMP have confirmed more details on yesterday’s motor vehicle accident north of Oliver at Park Rill Road.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais reported that a motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Highway 97 when a car turned in front of him (from the side road) at 4:40 p.m.  “The vehicle failed to yield to the motorcyclist causing the motorcycle to collide with the rear of the vehicle,” Gervais said.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries and was transported to Oliver hospital for treatment. “The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries have not been determined by the Oliver RCMP but are believed to be serious,” Gervais said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision and charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are being considered, he pointed out.

Share

Related posts

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA Image
*

© Oliver Chronicle - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                          Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Scroll to top