Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision with car

Oliver RCMP have confirmed more details on yesterday’s motor vehicle accident north of Oliver at Park Rill Road.

Sergeant Blaine Gervais reported that a motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Highway 97 when a car turned in front of him (from the side road) at 4:40 p.m. “The vehicle failed to yield to the motorcyclist causing the motorcycle to collide with the rear of the vehicle,” Gervais said.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered injuries and was transported to Oliver hospital for treatment. “The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries have not been determined by the Oliver RCMP but are believed to be serious,” Gervais said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision and charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are being considered, he pointed out.