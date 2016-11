A motorcyclist was taken to hospital late this afternoon after an accident on Highway 97 north of Oliver.

Police, firefighters and ambulance were called to the scene on the northbound lane at S&G Farms at approximately 4:40 p.m. A motorcycle with a bent front wheel was observed on the roadway, while the driver was being treated on a stretcher. The victim was conscious, but the extent of his injuries were unknown.

No further details are available.