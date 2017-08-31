More market and music in Oliver

All summer a vibrant market and concert series in Oliver Community Park has been the result of collaboration among Oliver Parks and Recreation, the Oliver Community Arts Council and market coordinator Audrey Enixon.

Crowd numbers have exceeded 250 on some nights and each week the market features new vendors with homemade or homegrown products worth shopping for.

On Thursday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 7, the Evening Market will continue in Community Park from 4:30–7:30 p.m. Each night will feature live entertainment, guest food trucks and children’s activities.

“We have had a fantastic summer of music and market at the park,” said manager Carol Sheridan. “And with there still being a week before the kids get back to school and the need for a season wrap-up celebration we have extended the market and music nights for two more weeks.”

On August 31 enjoy back-to-back sets with local singer/songwriters Bianca Berkland followed by Aimee Grice.

On September 7 don’t miss the final concert of the season with Oliver’s fresh new dance band “Starsick” featuring music ranging from rock to funk and punk to classics.