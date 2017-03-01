More bylaw officers appointed

Town council has appointed two more officers to enforce the bylaws in Oliver.

On Monday, councillors voted to appoint Karl Valentine and Jeff Stevens as bylaw enforcement officers.

They will be tasked with administering enforcement of the various bylaws in town, including traffic and parks.

This brings the total to seven bylaw officers in town.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said enforcement activity is starting to increase with calls (complaints) regarding animal control and unsightly premises.

Enforcement is primarily complaint-driven, she pointed out.

Vaykovich said common complaints in town tend to involve empty lots with weeds, debris and rubbish.

Dog feces and abandoned vehicles are also problem issues. Vaykovich said people are allowed a maximum of two of these vehicles on their property.

“You can have an accumulation of material, but there has to be some order to it,” she noted.