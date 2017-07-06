Modular homes amendment goes to hearing

Town council is hosting a public hearing on Monday, July 10 to hear feedback on a zoning amendment bylaw relating to modular homes.

The purpose of the bylaw is to allow the placement of “modular” homes in zones that currently list “single detached dwelling” as a permitted form of dwelling type.

It is being proposed to: amend the definition of single detached dwelling to include modular home; amend the definition of modular home to require that these be placed on a permanent, full perimeter foundation.

Chris Garrish, the Town’s contract planner, said staff members are beginning to file queries from property owners who wish to place modular homes in low-density residential zones. But he noted that current zoning regulations restrict modular homes to manufactured home parks.

However, Garrish said modular homes can be designed to generally resemble a traditional single family home and fit seamlessly into an existing residential neighbourhood.

The public hearing begins at 7 pm in council chambers.