Mobile inferno stops traffic

A raging modular home inferno on a flatbed truck kept Oliver firefighters busy this morning on Highway 97 north of Road 22.

Police and firefighters were called to the incident at approximately 5 am, when a modular home on the back of a transport truck caught fire.

Corporal Christina Tarasoff from the Oliver RCMP said there were no injuries, and the cause has yet to be determined.

But Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham said the cause looks to be a blown/flat tire that became overheated.

He noted the truck was heading south on Highway 97 so the fire stayed to the west side of the road, which was closer to the four- lane frontage road.

This area was green, so there was no danger of the fire spreading, he pointed out.

“If debris had crossed the other side it may have gotten into taller grass and may have had the potential to cause a fire there, though some of that area is flooded sometimes and in a swamp.”

Chris Bidmead from Osoyoos submitted a photo of the fire.