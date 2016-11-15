Mobile home reportedly destroyed by fire

Oliver firefighters raced to the scene of a reported mobile home fire at 3896 Nk’Mip Road earlier this evening.

Kelowna dispatch reported the incident as a mobile home on fire. Nobody was reported injured, and according to one radio transmission, the occupants were out of the structure at the time of the fire. Another transmission indicated the home was basically burned to the ground.

Firefighters are still on scene, where many RV trailers are stored on the property.

No further details are available.