Mobile home reportedly destroyed by fire

Posted by: Posted date: November 15, 2016 In: Featured, News | comment : 0
Oliver RCMP and the fire department responded to a reported mobile home fire at 3896 Nk'Mip Road this evening. Photos by Lyonel Doherty

Oliver firefighters raced to the scene of a reported mobile home fire at 3896 Nk’Mip Road earlier this evening.

Kelowna dispatch reported the incident as a mobile home on fire. Nobody was reported injured, and according to one radio transmission, the occupants were out of the structure at the time of the fire. Another transmission indicated the home was basically burned to the ground.

Firefighters are still on scene, where many RV trailers are stored on the property.

No further details are available.

 

 

Firefighters gather at the scene of the blaze.

