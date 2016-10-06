Minister assures that prison won’t be a risk to Oliver community

British Columbia’s Solicitor General says the new Okanagan Correctional Centre won’t pose a safety risk to Oliver residents.

Mike Morris assured the Chronicle during a telephone conference today that the prison is a secure, state-of-the-art facility that won’t compromise the safety of the community.

He also assured that it won’t be a drain on local RCMP resources.

“I do not see a big impact (on Oliver),” he said, noting the correctional centre in Prince George has a minimal impact on that community where he’s from.

The Minister of Public Safety also pointed out that when inmates are finished their time at the facility, they will be transported back to where they came from.

“They will not linger in the community.”

Morris confirmed that some inmates will actually be working in the community as part of their sentence. For example, they may be working on road projects or picking up garbage. These inmates will be a minimum risk but will still be under strict supervision, the minister pointed out.

When asked if the prison will tap the resources of the Oliver RCMP, Morris said local police might attend the facility for the odd file (obtain an inmate’s DNA, for example).

“There will be very little impact on the detachment,” he said, adding that surrounding police detachments will send their own members during their own investigations.

The Chronicle also asked the minister about the concern that the correctional centre may push the population of Oliver over 5,000, resulting in much higher policing costs for the Town.

Morris said the facility will be a significant employer (offering 250 jobs), which will draw people to the community. But it will also draw people to live in several nearby communities, he added.

Morris said municipalities are likely planning for the potential of exceeding the 5,000 threshold and will be addressing that in those plans.

Morris said the prison will impact local communities in other ways, such as employment and spin-off jobs.

“The real estate industry is doing well. It (the facility) will be an economic boom for the region.”

The minister pointed out that 45 new staff members started on Monday, Oct. 3, bringing the current total to 80. He added they are completing interviews for the last group of new hires. Even a chaplain (member of the clergy) is being hired.

Morris was proud to mention they are utilizing the services of special needs adults from The Painted Chair (furniture fixers) in Oliver.

Inmates, both male and female, will start to arrive in January, Morris confirmed, stating that a risk assessment is conducted on every prisoner.

Want to see what a prisoner will see in BC’s largest prison?

Morris said public tours are scheduled on Oct. 21-23 and advised people to book ahead by calling 250-485-8263. The rare one-hour tour will take you through inmates’ living units, cells and secure areas. You will also see a greenhouse where prisoners will grow their own vegetables.

“It’s not a place to go sit and think about what you’ve done,” Morris said, noting there will be programs that inmates will participate in that will help them on their path to employment.

The minister said the unique partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band will see programs focused on First Nations culture. For example, a horse therapy program was previously discussed.

“Hopefully it will help the healing and recovery process,” Morris said.

With a new prison comes a state-of-the-art security, video monitoring and door-lock system, the minister pointed out.

He also mentioned that the facility will have state-of-the-art scanners that will reduce the amount of drug smuggling that still seems to plague many prisons today.

By Lyonel Doherty