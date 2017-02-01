Medical services great here

I was obliged to seek some dental assistance recently, probably due to my own cooking. And to my surprise, the service was outside of my experience, and I mean in a good way.

The walk-in evaluation, X-ray, and treatment took less time than my boss takes for lunch. And not unreasonable costs, considering the service.

Interestingly, since I moved to Oliver some years ago, I’ve found the professional medical services available in this town exceed any of those, save chiropractor Condren Berry, you’d find in much bigger municipalities.

I think the populace doesn’t really appreciate the level of competence exhibited by our local health professionals. And this absolutely includes lab and food support personnel in the system, as well as our surgeons and GPs.

In closing, don’t pass this along to the folks on the coast, unless you’re selling, or they’re your kids.

Dave Drought, Oliver