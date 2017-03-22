Medal available for veterans

Since 2014 the government of France has been awarding their highest medal, the Legion of Honour to Canadian veterans who participated in the liberation of France in 1944.

Many veterans have now received this great honour but many veterans may not even know it’s available.

The Legion of Honour is a very significant official medal that is equal to the Order of Canada.

Living Canadian veterans who saw service in France or directly supported the liberation campaign between June 6, 1944 and August 30, 1944 may be eligible. There is no cost or fee involved.

If you would like to apply there is a one-page application form on the website of Veterans Affairs Canada or you can contact me for help.

For more information or assistance with your application, please contact Guy Black, email korea19501953@yahoo.com and use the subject, Canadian veteran, or send me a letter addressed to Legion of Honour C/O 515 – 95 Moody Street, Port Moody, BC, V3H 0H2.

Guy Black, Recipient, Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and Sovereigns Medal for Volunteers