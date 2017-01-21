March raises awareness of women’s rights

By Lyonel Doherty

Leza Macdonald is apolitical, but she only has one piece of advice for government – “Don’t piss off the ladies.”

The organizer of today’s march in downtown Oliver thought she would only be joined by five people, but 65 showed their solidarity in the rain.

“We’re joining women in the United States and the problems they’re having, and celebrating what we have in Canada.” Macdonald led the march from the Oliver Community Centre to the Town Hall, during which time people shouted, “Women’s rights are human rights!”

The well-known artist had her own reasons for being there, noting it was not a protest against anyone, despite the fact other women spoke out against newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump.

Oliver resident Marion Trimble said Trump’s ideologies are filtering across the border. She cited racial slurs, more taxes on women, and his attacks on the environment.

“It’s frightening,” she said.

Trimble stated they have to make their voices heard because a lot of people don’t speak up.

Macdonald never mentioned Trump’s name, but agreed that women’s rights are being played with.

“We have something to offer, and we are going to keep our rights and vote accordingly.”

Macdonald said she believes that if you have happy women you’ll have a happy country. She also said that educated women make better communities.

“Women want to succeed, but we don’t want to succeed at the expense of men.”

During the rally at Town Hall, Thelma Tanner from the Osoyoos Indian Band said everyone should be treated equally.

Another woman expressed her support for clean air, clean water and renewal energy.

Another said that all women should have the choice over their own bodies.

Local physician Dr. Alan Ruddiman said no politician should have the right to trade away dignity and humanity.

Pearl, an Oliver woman who did not want to give her last name, told everyone that she supports the women of the “divided states of America.”

She said Trump is unfit and dangerous, and has been entrusted with the nuclear war codes.

Pearl said America’s new president thinks he can grope women at any opportunity. She then led the chant, “yes means yes, no means no.”