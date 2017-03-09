Many sexual assault complaints go unfounded outside of Oliver

By Dan Walton

Fewer than half as many sexual assault complaints go unfounded in Oliver compared with the rest of Canada.

Between 2010 and 2014, eight out of 86 allegations (eight per cent) were deemed unfounded at the RCMP’s Oliver/South Okanagan detachment.

The local detachment reports a policed population of 8,739.

Those numbers, as well as stats for every other detachment in the country, were compiled by the Globe and Mail’s Robyn Doolittle during a 20-month investigation.

Across Canada, the rate of unfounded sexual assault allegations is approximately 20 per cent.

Complaints are deemed to be unfounded when an investigating officer doesn’t believe a criminal offence occurred or was attempted. Allegations are no longer considered valid if a complaint is dismissed as unfounded. Unfounded allegations are not reported to Statistics Canada.