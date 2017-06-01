Many residents take part in Canada 150 mosaic

Many Oliver residents have left their mark already as part of Canada 150.

This week at Quail’s Nest Arts Centre, numerous people registered to paint a panel for a mural that will be unveiled on the Oliver Archives building on July 1.

The impressive mural is now complete and assembled, says Diane Vaykovich, the Town’s corporate officer.

“Just waiting for it to dry so it can be stored to the July 1st unveiling,” she says.

Vaykovich notes there were 429 tile painters on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She points out that reaction over the last couple of days included the following comments: “Wow,” “So beautiful,” So happy to participate,” Best experience in my life,” and “Thank you for the opportunity.”