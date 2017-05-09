Many oppose rezoning of RV park

By Lyonel Doherty

Sharon Hancock is shocked, sad and heartbroken in Oliver.

The former entrepreneur couldn’t help but feel that way after attending Monday’s public meeting in the Elks Hall where the future of Centennial RV Park was threatened.

The Town of Oliver hosted a question and answer session regarding the proposed rezoning of the RV park property in order to make way for an 80-room hotel development. The Town is working out a two-acre purchase deal with Mundi Hotel Enterprises Inc. for a total of $572,000, which includes $412,000 cash, $35,000 for a public access corridor, and $125,000 for 25 public parking spaces.

Phase 1 will include the hotel development (to start October 2017, with an occupancy date of April 2018). Phase 2 will include a restaurant and bar development to start September 2018, with an occupancy date of July 2019.

The Town is offering a tax exemption on the hotel property until 2029, but the development will contribute taxes to all other governments (for example, health, education, police, recreation, theatre, library, heritage, landfill, etc.)

According to the Town, this contribution will save local taxpayers $845,000 (from 2017 to 2029 on their property taxes).

The Town says the RV park property has never been designated as parkland under the Official Community Plan. In fact, a campground has never been a permitted commercial use under the zoning bylaw, according to the Town.

It also maintains there is no proof that the trees planted in Centennial RV Park belong to another province our territory. “Nothing proves that they were planted for another purpose other than beautification,” the Town states in a fact sheet on the park.

But Hancock said she is shocked that the Town is rationalizing the proposal.

“Who does this? Who digs up the nicest park in town and replaces it with a cement block?”

Hancock said walkers on the hike and bike trail don’t want to look at the back of a hotel.

“This can’t be what is best for Oliver.”

Local resident Jim Richards said he has spoken to 100 people and every one of them is against the rezoning.

“Do you think people will pay $160 a night for a hotel? I don’t think so.”

Deb Smith, who lives in her fifth wheel trailer in the summer, asked if the Town was going to build another RV park after getting rid of Centennial. She was told by a member of council that running such a commercial business is not the Town’s responsibility.

“It’s just sad. It’s sad to see it go,” Smith said.

Town council has not made a decision on the rezoning yet. It is holding a public hearing on the matter on May 23 at 6 pm in the Elks Hall. A half-hour question and answer session will be held just prior to the hearing at 5:30 pm.

Oliver resident Barbara Carstairs suggested that the Town upgrade Centennial RV Park so that it can remain open all year long. She said this would bring in more revenue for the Town and help local stores in the wintertime.

Park user Harry Cunningham, with his wife Heather, is considering moving to Oliver after camping here.

“Not everyone wants to stay in a hotel,” he said.

Harry said he likes Centennial Park because of its natural setting and proximity to walking trails and the community centre.

Oliver resident Ken Blidook said his father built the planters at the entrance to the park.

“There’s a lot of history here . . . it took a long time to get it (the RV park) started.”

Longtime resident Neil Seidler said he is opposed to taking out one business in Oliver to make way for another.

“How much are we giving up? The taxpayers are getting screwed (with the exemption). There is something in the works they don’t want us to know about.”

Seidler said if council members approve the rezoning, they won’t get elected next time. “They are committing political suicide.”

Resident Shirley Roberts said the Town is not looking after 98 per cent of the population with this rezoning.

“For some reason they are only thinking about those who have money,” she stated.

But local businessman Walter Pohl said he totally supports what council is trying to do to enhance the community.

He noted the number one priority is attracting a hotel to Oliver. However, he agreed that the town also needs a municipal RV park.

Pohl said a hotel needs to be located in the downtown area, not on the outskirts.

“As a hotel developer I would want prime location (on the Centennial Park property).”

He believes a municipal RV park needs to be three times the size of the existing park, which is too small. So Pohl is suggesting building a new RV park on the property just north of Lion’s Park, which is a prime location, he said.

Pohl said a new hotel downtown will help the local economy and counteract the current situation with all of the empty storefronts in Oliver.

At the end of the public meeting, water councillor Rick Machial commented that a lot of people who attended were in opposition to the rezoning. But he said many people who support the proposal didn’t show up.

Mayor Ron Hovanes acknowledged there is a lot of push-back on the rezoning, noting that council senses people’s frustration.