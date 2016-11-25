Many ideas ‘grow’ at food security forum

The seeds were planted at Thursday’s food security forum in Oliver, and now it’s time to help them grow.

Many stakeholders attended the forum (initiated by the Town of Oliver) at the community centre, where many ideas flourished.

The questions being asked: What would a food secure Oliver look like, and what are some new opportunities to increase food security in the community?

Chairing the forum was Janine de la Salle from Urban Food Strategies, assisted by Casey Hamilton from CLH Nutrition Consulting.

Hamilton said Oliver has some amazing food opportunities, and pointed to Chris Van Hooydonk of Backyard Farm Chef’s Table as an example. (His apple turnovers didn’t last long at the forum.)

“There is so much opportunity for skill building . . . in growing and cooking,” Hamilton said.

She said one of the questions people keep asking is why don’t grocery stores have more local produce on their shelves?

A community profile of Oliver indicates that the average household income in Oliver ($58,741) is about $20,000 less per year than the provincial average ($78,227).

And more than half of renters are spending more than 30 per cent of their income on housing.

Last year a number of priorities were outlined at a coalition meeting. These included: develop a year-round co-op farmers market; develop an education series to enhance knowledge and practical skills on how to shop, prepare and preserve fresh products; a food bank redesign (create a partnership with local farmers’ markets); and establish a food action committee.

Each table at the forum held a discussion that prompted many different ideas.

One group consisting of Sid Ruhland, Keith McKinnon and Clea Buchler suggested the following: Have a pickers’ camp more centrally located; focus more on growing vegetables than growing lawns; more tax breaks for farm workers; utilize public green spaces to grow food; establish a community composting site; and set up a rainwater collection system in Oliver.

Ruhland suggested trying to encourage more locals to pick fruit.

“Kids growing up in Oliver should be the best cherry pickers in Canada,” he said.

Food security advocate Carol Sheridan said she would like to see more opportunities for the whole community to celebrate food, regardless of people’s ability to afford it.

Another forum participant said he would like to see co-op gardening opportunities for locals to grow their own food in the community.

By Lyonel Doherty