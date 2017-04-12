Management shuffled at Mt. Baldy

By Dan Walton

It was a prosperous first year back for Baldy Mountain Resort, but the manager who oversaw the revival – “Snowy” Joey O’Brien – is stepping aside for someone new to steer the ship.

O’Brien, who had been away from home for nearly a year to work as the managing director at Baldy, has decided he wants to live with his family in Alberta.

Victor Tsao, Baldy’s head investor, said there was never any expectation as how long O’Brien would stick around for, and that “Without Joey’s vision and hard work, the new Baldy would not have come into existence.”

While O’Brien will be geographically detached from Baldy, he still plans on being involved with the resort, but “on a more strategic and planning perspective,” said Tsao. “We needed him here on the spot for the first year, which he did.”

In his place, Andy Foster has been hired as the resort’s assistant general manager beginning in May – he’ll be the new “go-to person,” said Tsao.

It was also announced that two other familiar faces will be joining Baldy’s management team. Beginning at the start of the next winter season, Kevin Rand will serve as the manager of resort operations, and Matt Koenig will be the manager of resort facilities.

“Both Kevin and Matt have been longtime residents, operators, and managers of Mt. Baldy and their enthusiasm, history, dedication, and knowledge should prove to be invaluable to the new Baldy,” Tsao said.

Meanwhile, the team at Baldy is also in the process of forming a Strategic Advisory Committee, which will create the blueprints for the upcoming development and expansion process.

Tsao said there will be some familiar faces on the committee, “so please stay tuned.”

With the 2016-2017 winter season concluded at Baldy, Tsao said construction will begin soon on a number of micro cabins to offer guests a greater selection of accommodation.

“Our vision for Baldy, it’s a hidden gem,” he said. “There’s lots of potential for summer activities, and we’re planning to roll out a whole bunch of them in 2018.”