Louisiana Hayride coming to town

Fans of old time country music legends like Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline won’t want to miss a show coming to the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver next week.

The show will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Louisiana Hayride was an extremely popular musical show that captured the hearts of country music fans long before the Grand Ole’ Opry came to Nashville more than 50 years ago.

Thanks to Saskatchewan’s Gil and Lori Risling, the Canadian version of the Louisiana Hayride has been touring across Western Canada for the past eight years to rave reviews.

Lori Risling, who acts as Master of Ceremonies for the show, said she’s thrilled with the response to the Louisiana Hayride from Canadian audiences that now stretch from Manitoba to B.C.

“I had always wanted to write a show focusing on country music and I came across recordings of the old Louisiana Hayride show that started back in 1948 in Shreveport, Louisiana,” she said. “A lot of the biggest legendary stars in country music, including Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Roy Orbison, all got their start on the Louisiana Hayride before they became big stars and household names.”

Risling and her husband managed to secure the Canadian rights for the show and have been travelling across western Canada ever since.

Gil Risling is the big star of the show as he impersonates Williams, Orbison and Nelson.

A young lady named Andrea Anderson shares the stage and impersonates and sings the classics from Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, while also throwing in a couple of Shania Twain hits for good measure.

To add variety to the show, standup bass player Mike Melnichuk sings tunes by old country stars like Ray Price and Jimmy Dale and keyboard player William Brockfield sings numerous Johnny Cash tunes as well as Conway Twitty and Jerry Lee Lewis. Guitarist Troy Wakelin sings tunes by Garth Brooks and several originals.

“The guys in our band are simply incredible musicians and outstanding singers,” said Risling. “The old Louisiana Hayride was a variety show and we’re fortunate enough to have musicians in our band who can add variety to the performance.

“The Louisiana Hayride show brings back the music that was a staple in so many people’s lives … music they just don’t hear anymore.

“We also find the younger generation is enjoying our show and being able to hear the music their parents and grandparents loved is just wonderful.”

The cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride are dedicated to bringing authentic music to audiences and all of the songs performed will be true to the originals, she said.

“You will be transported back to a time when music was meaningful, words were understood and the sound was pleasant,” she said. “We invite everyone to enjoy this ride down memory lane, while you listen to the incredible music from the era of the Louisiana Hayride show.”

Tickets for the show are $39.50 and are available at the Frank Venables Theatre box office on Mondays only from 11 am to 3 pm, and at Beyond Bliss on Main Street in Oliver. Tickets are always available online at venablestheatre.ca

By Keith Lacey