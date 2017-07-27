Louie to receive Freedom of the Municipality honour

Oliver mayor and council will soon honour Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie in recognition of his significant contribution to the development and growth of greater Oliver.

“This (Freedom of the Municipality) is the highest honour the municipality can give an individual,” said Mayor Ron Hovanes.

“This award comes with recognition and thanks for the tremendous contribution that Chief Louie has made to our community.”

A ceremony is planned for September 15 in the Frank Venables Theatre lobby. The ceremony is by invitation only.

Those who hold the Freedom of the Municipality may vote in Oliver elections no matter where they live, and whether or not they own real estate in the Town.

There have only been three named in the history of the Town of Oliver and the decision must be unanimous amongst council.

Past recipients include Senator Ross Fitzpatrick, George Bowering and Bill Barisoff.