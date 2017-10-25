Lottery for Half Corked Marathon now open

There’s only one way to get your hands on tickets to be a participant in what has become one of the most popular events in the South Okanagan.

The Half Corked Marathon, which has been nominated for the Canadian Tourism Awards Event of the Year the past two years, is once again holding its annual lottery to select the 1,100 people who will participate in the 2018 event next May.

The lottery opened earlier this week and continues until Monday, Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Lucky entrants, selected randomly, will receive the opportunity to purchase two tickets to one of the hottest events in the entire Okanagan Valley as the 10th Annual Half Corked Marathon will be held on Saturday, May 26.

The Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association (OOWA) started this event a decade ago with less than 200 participants and it has grown each and every year and now more than 1,000 people participate, with several thousand entering the annual lottery.

The 18-kilometre run brings participants through wineries and vineyards in located between Oliver and Osoyoos.

Once at the finish line, the fun continues with more than 1,100 wine lovers, the majority decked out in colourful costumes, enjoying the many festivities organized in Oliver Community Park.

“We are so excited to announce the lottery for the 10th year celebration of this incredible event, which was recently recognized again for Event of the Year,” said Jennifer Busman, executive director with the OOWA. “We can’t wait to show off our incredible region over this magical weekend, with more added events for 2018, including a series of intimate winemaker vineyard dinners and much more.”

Inspired by the legendary Medoc Marathon in Bordeaux, France, the Half Corked Marathon pays homage to one of Canada’s most decorated wine regions.

Participants are encouraged to sample wines from the OOWA members along the way, paired with celebrated regional cuisine from local chefs, restaurateurs and café owners, as they run or jog the 18 km route.

Spectators can join in the fun and enjoy the wine tasting, music and local food trucks at the finish line lunch and throughout the weekend as participating wineries will be offering special events, deals and open days.

Local hotels, resorts, Bed and Breakfast businesses and RV parks will also be offering special rates and packages for the weekend, said Busmann.

Tickets for the Half Corked Marathon cost $175 plus tax per person. After signing up in the lottery, each lucky person selected from the database will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets for the event.

Tickets for additional weekend events, including the pre-race Primavera Dinner and vineyard winemaker dinners will be announced shortly.

For more information, visit the OOWA website at www.oliverosoyoos.com/halfcorked.