Looking for Marley

Police and firefighters are looking for a friendly pitpull named Marley after she ran away from a serious motor vehicle crash near Okanagan Falls yesterday.

On January 4 at approximately noon, Penticton RCMP & South Okanagan Traffic Services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 between Okanagan Falls and Kaleden.

Two vehicles were northbound on Highway 97, a blue Honda Civic followed by a grey Toyota Tacoma. Initial investigation and witness accounts suggest that the Honda Civic attempted to conduct a U-turn and was struck by the following Tacoma.

The 71-year-old male driver of the Honda Civic was unconscious at the scene but since has regained consciousness. He is currently hospitalized with serious injuries. The three occupants of the Tacoma were treated at hospital and are expected to be released.

A dog that was riding in the Tacoma fled the crash scene. Search efforts by fire and police personnel have been negative so far.

Marley is a friendly one-year-old female pitbull, caramel in colour, with white wing markings on her chest. Marley is wearing a brown leather collar and has a tattoo on her right ear. Anyone in the area who sees Marley is asked to contact the RCMP or SPCA.