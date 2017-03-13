Looking for a job? Take advantage of career fair this Thursday

WorkBC/Open Door Group Oliver is hosting a Job Fair on Thursday March 16th at SenPokChin School from 2 pm – 5 pm in partnership with Osoyoos Indian Band.

There will be at least 30 employers there from Oliver, Osoyoos and area. You want to talk to all of them, but will you have time? Who do you go to first? What are you even supposed to ask these employers? How long do you talk to them for? Most importantly, how do you make a great first impression and stand out?

These might be a few questions that run through your mind when you’re preparing yourself to attend a career fair. We have a few tips to help you prepare for a career fair and on how to take full advantage of opportunities once you are there. Who knows, maybe our tips will help you meet your future boss.

Before you go

Before you go to a career fair, take some time to prepare for it. Think about what documents you need to bring. Research the employers’ companies and what they do. Take note of what it is about the company that interests you; this will help you prompt some questions.

What to bring

Bring a resume and list of references for each employer you intend to approach, plus a few extra ones in case you find some new employers that you might be interested in. Bring the list of questions you have prepared to ask employers to help guide your conversations. It might also be helpful to bring a notepad to jot down notes. Prepare all these in a folder to keep all your documents nicely intact.

Dress to impress

Ensure you look as if you are going into a job interview, because that’s essentially what it is. The moment you step into the career fair, you are making an impression on the employers standing at their booths. This means dressing in professional, business attire with a clean and polished appearance. By looking professional and well-groomed, you are showing your possible future employers that you are a dedicated individual who took your time and put effort into preparing for the career fair. Regardless of what type of job you are looking for, remember that you have to get the job first before you can dress like someone who already has the job!

First impressions

Keep in mind that the moment you meet an employer is the moment your interview starts. How do you make a great first impression? Along with your professional attire, remembering these few things will help:

Don’t be afraid to approach employers. Be confident because you are the reason why they are at the career fair

Introduce yourself and FIRMLY shake the employer’s hand

Look employers in the eye when you address them

Be present and engaging when you talk

Smile and be positive

Don’t check your emails or text messages. Leave your phone on silent and out of sight until the event is over

Conversations (What to talk about?)

Introduce yourself to the employer with confidence. Tell them a little bit about yourself, such as your educational background. Employers are there because they want to know about you, so be prepared to answer various interview-type questions about yourself, your skill sets and past job experiences. Ask some interesting and informed questions about the employer, their company, and employment opportunities. Show them your interest in the company and find out what they are looking for. Even if they don’t have any current openings for the position you want, don’t just leave; try to acquire their contact information for the future and expand your network. Present yourself as someone they would want to hire. Towards the end of your chat, remember to thank the employer for their time, shake their hand, and ask for a business card or contact information.

Some of the Companies that you can expect at the Job and Career Fair in Oliver on Thursday are:

Canusa Transport, Osoyoos Signs, Cactus Irrigation, Church and State Wines, Conviva Bistro, holiday inn, Watermark Resort, Consolidated Fruit Packers, BC Tree Fruits, Casa del Milo Oro, Oliver Parks and Recreation, Burrowing Owl, Walnut Beach Resort, Oliver Corrections, Osoyoos Indian Band, Spirit Ridge Resort, Vintage Hospitality, the Sterile Insect Release Program, Miradoro Restaurant, Constellation Brands, Inkameep Cellars, Destination Osoyoos, Penticton Indian Band, Fortis, Tree Planters, Foresty and more, There will also be educational representatives from Okanagan College, Sprott Shaw Community College and Taylor Pro Truck Driving.

For more information call WorkBC/Open Door Group at 250-498-2911.

(Article contributed by WorkBC/Open Door Group)