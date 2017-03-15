Local youth invited to play soccer

By Matthew Wood

Whether you know it as soccer or football there is one thing you can be sure of – this is a world-class sport that brings millions of men, women, youth and children together across the globe.

Pinnacles FC brings that sport to the South Okanagan – with programs for children and youth in Summerland, Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos and (for youth) Keremeos.

Soccer is an easy team sport to pick up, with great emphasis on teamwork, sportsmanship and cooperation. Our recreational program is open to players of all skills levels – from the player who’s never touched a ball before to the budding superstar.

With our programs and capabilities ever growing – including the addition of a Soccer Tots program based in Oliver for Oliver and Osoyoos players – we invite you to come and give the sport a try. And if you’ve played before – come and sign up again.

Let’s make 2017 the biggest year yet for this beautiful game!

People can sign up on the website at pinnaclesfc.com by clicking on the ‘recreational’ tab at the top of the page and selecting the program they desire from the list.

Questions? Contact Matthew Wood at clubleague@pinnaclesfc.com