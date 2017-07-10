Local Scouts on adventure of a lifetime

By Lyonel Doherty

For 13-year-old Gavin Field, carrying a 35-pound backpack isn’t a piece of cake, but he’s making the sacrifice for the 13th Canadian Scout Jamboree.

The avid member of the 1st Oliver Scouts is in Elderbank, NS right now experiencing a great adventure with fellow Scouts Caitlyn Field (his sister) and Kiera Gaudet.

The trio, with Scout leader Mike Field, is busy hiking, challenging obstacles, flying drones and touring Halifax while at Camp Nedooae. They return on July 15.

Gavin made sure to pack his campfire blanket adorned with nearly 100 badges that he has collected since the time he was a Beaver.

He loves completing the tasks and collecting the badges. “I like the designs on them,” he said.

Caitlyn said she is really excited to meet new people from all over the world, and learn the history of the different Scouting troupes.

Gaudet said she was hoping to learn more about rope knots, but her real excitement is learning how to fly a drone.

Mike Field said the Jamboree is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for the youth, who are putting their skills to use and will pass on what they learned to the Beavers and Cubs.

Field expressed his thanks to the Oliver Legion, Kiwanis and Rotary clubs for helping fund the trip.