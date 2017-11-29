Home Community Local quilters stitch together in latest course CommunityEntertainment- EventsSports & Rec. Local quilters stitch together in latest course By vanessa - November 29, 2017 155 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter 1 of 8 Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones. Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones. Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones. Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones. Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones. Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones. Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones. Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones.