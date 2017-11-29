Local quilters stitch together in latest course

Local quilters stitch together in latest course

Lead by local stitcher Marion Saunders, the Double O Quilters hosted their latest class this Wednesday: Double Wedding Rings. Quilters from Oliver and Osoyoos came together to practice their skills, as well as add a few new ones.
