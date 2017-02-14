Liquidity Bistro offers special Valentine’s dinner

Liquidity Bistro is pleased to announce an advance opening of its 2017 season with the launch of an intimate Valentine’s Day dinner on February 14.

With 30 acres of panoramic vineyard scenery and a bounty of fresh local ingredients for inspiration, new Executive Chef Simon Bouchard and his team crafted a variety of inspired and exclusive menus for the Valentine’s week occasion.

Diners can indulge in savoury tarts and pastries served alongside innovative brunch dishes, such as beef & eggs cassolette, Fraser Valley duck confit and crispy poached egg salad. Completing the meal is the signature mimosa, made with fresh orange juice and Liquidity Bubbly.

On Tuesday, February 14, an exquisite three-course menu will be served, accompanying amuse bouches and mignardise with appetizers, mains, and sinfully sweet desserts. Guests may choose to add expert wine pairings with their courses for an additional charge. Vegetarian dishes will also be available.

With the property overlooking a spectacular vista of the vineyards, Nature Trust lands and Vaseux Lake below, Chef Bouchard’s menus are as inspirational as the serenity and grandeur of the region. For chef, honouring the seasonal bounty of the South Okanagan region is an act of love unto itself.

“I’m excited to build on the success of the award-winning culinary program at Liquidity Bistro,” says Executive Chef Bouchard. “The surroundings are stunning and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with local farmers and producers and getting to know the terroir of the Okanagan Falls region.”

Whilst Liquidity Bistro will be open Fridays through Sundays for lunch & dinner throughout the remainder of February, the Liquidity tasting room and bistro will officially open for the 2017 season on Thursday, March 2. Following awards garnered last year including a silver medal for the winery’s 2014 Pinot Noir Estate in the prestigious Mondial des Pinots competition, a variety of new estate and reserve vintages are highly anticipated.

Transcending food and wine by showcasing a passion for the arts, Liquidity Bistro is adding to its ever-expanding art and photography collection, including works by David Burdeny and Jeff Burgess. Imaginative pieces serve as stunning accents to the bistro’s 48-seat dining room and are personally curated by owner Ian MacDonald. Dedicated to community involvement, Liquidity will celebrate Canada’s 150 years of art and culture with a free artist lecture series scheduled throughout the year. Attendees will have the chance to meet some of the country’s most famous painters, sculptors, and mixed media artists as they share and discuss their practice. Featured artists include Tim Okamura, Marie Khouri, and David Burdeny.

To book a Valentine’s dining experience at Liquidity Bistro, please visit www.opentable.com/liquidity-bistro. Reservations are recommended and are required for the Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14 ($52 plus tax and gratuity per person).