Lioness Club hosts Cops for Kids barbecue

The Cops for Kids riders will be coming through Oliver on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oliver fire hall from 11 am to 12:30 pm. This year we have a couple of local riders – Jared Zeeman (Oliver) and Andrew Deane (Penticton).

Cops for Kids are dedicated RCMP members and support people that are committed to assisting children that are in medical, physical or traumatic crisis within the Southern Interior of B.C.

Cops for Kids are devoted to helping the little hearts in our communities. Monies coming from a community are dedicated back to that community; they have assisted a number of Oliver kids.

Due to the overwhelming number of requests, they are not always able to meet the demands and have had to establish a wait list of children needing essential medical equipment and therapy.

This grueling 10-day ride occurs over some very challenging areas, starting in Kelowna on September 8.

Although the riders may have had a rough day, it is nothing compared to the challenges that some children face.

The Lioness Club will be offering a barbecue lunch by donation, with all monies going to Cops for Kids. We hope to see a good turnout to support the riders.

Linda Schaffrick, Lioness Club