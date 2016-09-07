Lieutenant Governor to present awards to Oliver wineries

Lieutenant Governor of BC Judith Guichon will present some big awards to Oliver wineries on Friday.

The 2016 Lieutenant Governor’s Awards of Excellence in BC Wines are big honours for Intersection Estate Winery (2013 Cabernet Franc), Hester Creek Estate Winery (2013 Syrah Viognier), Kismet Estate Winery (2013 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve) and Gold Hill Winery (2013 Meritage Family Reserve)

In Osoyoos, Guichon will hand out an award to Bordertown Vineyards & Estate Winery for its 2013 Living Desert Red.

All wineries in British Columbia were invited to submit their wines for judging by a panel of wine industry professionals. This year, 504 wines from 135 wineries were considered by a panel of nine judges. Wines submitted had to be from 100 per cent British Columbian grown grapes and produced within the province to be eligible.