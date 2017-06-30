Let’s heed traffic safety

I need to express my concerns about the traffic safety in Oliver, namely the crosswalk at the west end of the bridge on Fairview Road.

I travel that road several times a week and have witnessed people crossing the road without pressing the button to activate the lights. I have also seen drivers coming to a grinding halt upon seeing the light at the last minute, including myself.

The lights are positioned so that drivers concentrating on the road and the traffic do not see the lights and the persons crossing the road cannot be seen until they step out on to the road.

With the added traffic due to the proposed hotel this will become an even more serious problem. The crosswalk should be moved to a more visible location.

Another serious concern is the intersection of Fairview Road and Station Street. Perhaps a roundabout would alleviate that situation.

Further south the intersection at Airport Road and Similkameen Avenue harbours a blind corner looking to the east, for those coming out from behind the mall. A four way stop would help that situation.

Safety for pedestrians and drivers should be of utmost concern to those who are in charge of keeping our roads safe. Granted there are always those who try to beat the system but 95 percent of individuals are safety conscious.

Let us strive to make Oliver a safe environment.

Sally Franks, Oliver