Legion kickstarts small wheels campaign

Skateboarder Justice Baptiste brings it home with a suave entrance celebrating the Oliver Legion’s $2,000 donation to the Oliver Small Wheels Project, which will see the skateboard park revamped with new features.

The Legion is the first official donation kickstarting the $220,000 dream. Shown presenting the donation are Chris Yerburgh and Peter McKenna. At left is Oliver Parks and Recreation manager Carol Sheridan. Standing at right is Oliver high school teacher Jesse McKinnon. In front from left are James Typusiak, Shelby Smith, Justice Baptiste and Troy Van Wort. (Video by Lyonel Doherty)