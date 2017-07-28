Larson shocked but not completely surprised about Clark stepping down

By Richard McGuire

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson says she was surprised, but not completely, by the announcement Friday that Christy Clark is stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader.

“It was a shock, yes, but at the same time I would say not totally unexpected,” said Larson, noting that in recent weeks the former B.C. premier has talked more about family and personal obligations.

Clark is stepping down both as party leader and MLA for Kelowna West effective next Friday, Aug. 4.

Deputy Leader Rich Coleman, MLA for Langley East, will serve as interim caucus leader.

Meanwhile, the party executive will meet within 28 days to set the rules for a leadership election process.

Larson has high praise for the former premier, both for her government’s accomplishments and for the way Clark brought the caucus together as a team.

“Without a doubt she has made history for British Columbia,” said Larson. “She has been the premier who took British Columbia and put it on the world map.”

Larson credits Clark with the province’s economic success, job creation, climate action, balanced budgets and low taxes.

“It’s all her leadership,” said Larson. “It’s hard sometimes for people to see that. I think sometimes personalities get in front of what actually has been accomplished.”

Larson praises Clark’s personal role in uniting the B.C. Liberal Caucus.

“She’s the most amazing person you could imagine,” said Larson. “I understand from those who were in caucus that when she took over as leader, she actually healed, forgave and pulled everyone together.”

Clark was elected as party leader in February 2011 and was sworn in as premier the following month, succeeding Gordon Campbell.

When Larson was first elected in May of 2013, there were many new MLAs and many of the previous ones retired or stepped down.

“She created a team,” said Larson. “She brought us together in a way that every single person felt like they belonged, like they were important, like they had a role to play. Her door was always open and you could phone her at any time. For me it was quite an unusual experience.”

Larson says Coleman will be assembling a shadow cabinet and getting caucus prepared for whenever the new NDP Premier John Horgan calls the legislature back.

“Our number one job is to be there, in unity and strength, and to hold their feet to the fire,” said Larson.